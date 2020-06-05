Left Menu
AIFF invites bids for new clubs to join I-League from 2020 onwards

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:48 IST
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday issued an invite to accept bids for new clubs from non-I-League cities to join the league from 2020 onwards.

The bids have been invited from prospective team owners from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others.

"As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions," AIFF said in a statement. (ANI)

