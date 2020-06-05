Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket is nothing without diversity, says ICC in wake of George Floyd's death

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:06 IST
Cricket is nothing without diversity, says ICC in wake of George Floyd's death

The International Cricket Council on Friday said "cricket is nothing without diversity" as racism remained a topic of global debate following the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died last week gasping for breath while a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on the handcuffed man's neck, leading to violent protests across America. The ICC on Friday posted a 90-second video clip of the final moments of England's 2019 World Cup victory with Barbados-born Joffra Archer bowling the thrilling Super Over against New Zealand.

"Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture," read ICC's message on Twitter. The England team that won the ODI World Cup had an Irishman captain (Eoin Morgan) at the helm. The best performer was a New Zealand born all-rounder (Ben Stokes), spinners were of Pakistani origin (Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid) and the innings got a headstart from an opener of South African heritage (Jason Roy). In fact, Morgan after World Cup triumph spoke about how the team found unity in diversity which became the secret of its success.

"It actually epitomises our team. Quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries and to actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool," Morgan had said back then, referring to the pulsating Super Over bowled by Archer. World's leading cricketers including West Indians Chris Gayle and two-time World T20 winning skipper Darren Sammy have spoken about racism in the game.

Sammy had even urged the ICC to come out in support of the black cricketers. "Right now, if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," Sammy had said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Greece goes after cleaner transport with tax breaks for electric cars

Greece on Friday unveiled tax incentives to boost the use of electric cars, motorcycles and bicycles, as part of its 10-year climate plan for lower carbon emissions. Greece now has only about 1,000 electric cars - 0.3 of its fleet - on its ...

Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1, govt spokeswoman says

Spain will start opening its borders to foreign tourists from July 1, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Friday, a day after a fellow minister said they would reopen in June.On Thursday, Tourism Minister Re...

Women hit as Congo faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola and measles

As the world races to stem the coronavirus, Democratic Republic of Congo is racing to also stop the spread of measles and a new outbreak of Ebola, leaving women delaying reproductive health needs, aid groups warned.Congo is also facing arme...

Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain to have an e-Vidhan Sabha: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Gairsain, which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand, will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. Summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha. Uttarakhand government has launched an e-cabinet. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020