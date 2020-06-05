Premier League to restart with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United on June 17

Left Menu
The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:42 IST
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City respectively. Apart from the Reds, Manchester City will take on Burnley and Chelsea.

Whereas United will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton respectively. Leicester City will play their first game against Watford followed by Brighton and Everton.

Third-placed Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their first match and will next face Machester City and West Ham. Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

