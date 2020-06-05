Left Menu
Umar recovers from COVID-19, urges people to take virus seriously

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:48 IST
Former Pakistan opener Taufiq Umar has safely recovered from COVID-19 and has advised people to take the virus seriously and build up their immune systems. Umar, who is also a member of the national junior selection committee, contracted the virus two weeks ago and isolated himself at his home.

On Friday, Umar said he had made a full recovery from the virus and his test has come negative. "I would urge everyone to take care of themselves and take this Covid-19 seriously. Social distancing and safety measures are a must for everyone," he said.

Umar, 38, who appeared in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said people should panic if they contract the virus. "I isolated myself in a room for two weeks away from the children and elderly people in my family. I would say people should not be alarmed if they test positive. I would advise them to work on building up their immune system,” he said.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the coronavirus with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this week. Riaz Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died at his home and was buried in haste by his family.

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, had died due to the virus in April in Peshawar..

