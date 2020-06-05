Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:52 IST
Motor racing-Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hungarian Grand Prix organisers have negotiated a year's contract extension to 2027 to compensate for having to hold this year's Formula One race without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungary is set to be the third race of a shortened season on July 19, after back-to-back grands prix behind closed doors in Austria.

Hungaroring CEO Zsolt Gyulay said there had been discussions with Formula One's commercial rights holders Liberty Media about compensation for the lack of ticket revenues. "We did our best during the discussions to get a good agreement both for the country and the sport even in these challenging times," the official race website www.hungaroring.hu quoted him as saying.

"We cannot say exact numbers, but (the) rights fee is a fragment of the one we pay in case of an open event. Furthermore, we have achieved an extension in our contract, so now it is valid until 2027 instead of 2026." Gyulay said the annual increase of the rights fee had also been reduced.

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been held every year since the first in 1986. With Monaco cancelled this year, the Hungaroring near Budapest will be second after Italy's Monza in the current list of longest uninterrupted runs on the F1 calendar.

Organisers said there had been discussions about holding two races in Hungary but Liberty had wanted to go to as many circuits as possible.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Sabarimala and Tirumala to host devotees from next week

Two of Indias biggest shrines, Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala and that of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh, will reopen for devotees from next week in lines with the Centres guidelines, but will do so with a slew of restrictions. Older pe...

16 Rohini jail inmates, 12 staff of Delhi Prison dept tested COVID-19 positive so far

Sixteen inmates of Rohini jail and 12 staff members of the Delhi Prison department have tested positive for coronavirus so far, officials said on Friday. Of the 16 inmates, 13 have recovered, a senior jail official saidThe twelve staff mem...

Private equity firm Silver Lake invests additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio Platforms to raise stake to 2.08%: Company statement.

Private equity firm Silver Lake invests additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio Platforms to raise stake to 2.08 Company statement....

Gadkari exhorts steel players to eye bigger global share, tap opportunities

Exhorting domestic steel players to target larger pie in global market with focus on quality products and competitiveness, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the present crisis situation in the wake of COVID-19 should be converted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020