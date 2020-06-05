Left Menu
DFL fines Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji for violating lockdown protocol to get haircut

The German Football League (DFL) has fined two Borussia Dortmund players -- Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji -- for violating hygiene protocol while getting their haircut.

ANI | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:01 IST
German Football League (DFL) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The German Football League (DFL) has fined two Borussia Dortmund players -- Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji -- for violating hygiene protocol while getting their haircut. Earlier this week pictures circulated on social media where players were seen visiting a barber without face masks, breaking the strict anti-coronavirus measures, which are still in place in Germany.

The DFL confirmed the punishment for Sancho and Akanji in a statement but did not say how much the fines were, and also confirmed that Dortmund as a club would not be punished and the players have five days to appeal against the fine. "The DFL fines Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho. The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force 'Sports Medicine/Special Game Operations.' This can be seen in photos that have been published in classic media and on social media," reads a DFL statement.

"There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut. However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept. In specific cases, the club had also provided its players with a corresponding opportunity," adds the statement. Dortmund are currently placed at the second spot in Bundesliga table with 60 points, seven short of front-runner Bayern Munich. Dortmund will next face Hertha on Saturday, June 6. (ANI)

