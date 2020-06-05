CAB calls off local season

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday called off its local season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The announcement effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. "It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after the tournament committee meeting.