CAB calls off local season

CAB calls off local seasonPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:47 IST
The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday called off its local season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic
The announcement effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season
"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. "It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after the tournament committee meeting.
