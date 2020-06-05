Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jets trying to talk OL Long out of retirement

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:53 IST
Report: Jets trying to talk OL Long out of retirement

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. Long, 31, announced his retirement in January after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears later declined his option for 2020, making the three-time Pro Bowl guard a free agent.

Long missed 34 games over the last four seasons to various injuries, including the final 12 games in 2019 with a hip ailment. In January, he said he was "finally steeping away and getting my body right." The Jets have about $25 million in salary cap space.

Long gave cryptic hints at a possible return earlier this week on Twitter. "When you just got 6 (pack) abs and now you gotta gain again," he wrote. On Friday, though, he used the hashtag "#retiredlife" on Twitter. A first-round pick (20th overall) out of Oregon in 2013, Long played in 77 games (76 starts) over seven seasons with the Bears. His father is Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and his brother, defensive end Chris Long, played 13 seasons with three teams, winning two Super Bowls.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Trump threatens EU, China with tariffs; names Navarro 'lobster king'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not drop its tariff on American lobsters, naming White House trade adviser Peter Navarro the lobster king in charge of talks.Trump, s...

Alliance reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Alliance swept VP.Prodigy on Friday to reach the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Alliance awaits the winner of Saturdays lower-bracket final between VP.Prodigy and Team Sec...

Soccer-LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's 'racist' posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published a series of racist and violent social media posts, the Major League Soccer MLS team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been d...

George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in U.S.

Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck while Floyd gasped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020