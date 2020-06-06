Worker dies at L.A.-area stadium construction site

A construction worker at the SoFi Stadium construction site south of Los Angeles died Friday after falling from the roof of the $5 billion venue. The construction company, Turner-AECOM Hunt, said in a statement regarding the worker's death in Inglewood, Calif., "This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity."

The new home for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers has been beset with issues since the construction project began in November 2016. Work was delayed for a year because of heavy rains at the outset of the project. In addition, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that three more stadium construction workers tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of positive case at the site to 12.

The first NFL game scheduled for SoFi Stadium is an Aug. 14 preseason matchup between the Rams and New Orleans Saints. The Rams are also due to play in the facility's first regular-season game, Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." --Field Level Media