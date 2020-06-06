Left Menu
Bengaluru FC sign defenders Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC has signed two 21-year-old defenders Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang.

06-06-2020
Bengaluru FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC has signed two 21-year-old defenders Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang. Muirang joins after a stint at Gokulam Kerala FC while Zoherliana played for Aizawl FC, both in the I-League.

"It really hasn't sunk in yet that BFC noticed my potential and wanted to sign me. It's true that I had offers from a few other ISL clubs, but when you are offered a chance to join Bengaluru FC, you cannot ignore it," Zoherliana said in an official statement. "I am at a stage in my career where I want to reach for the next level and I'm looking forward to that challenge, he added.

Muirang, who has been called as part of the India U23 squad at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers, said that he hopes to improve as a player as he will get the chance to play with the best defenders in the country. "I've been in touch with coach Moosa for some time now, and when the opportunity to move to Bengaluru FC came about, I grabbed it with both hands. He has been very influential in my career, and I hope to improve as a player among some of the best defenders in the country, at BFC. I am sure it will be tough, but I'm ready," said Muirang, after putting pen to paper.

"We are very excited to have two more young players join the club in Joe and Muirang because we know they have the potential to reach the very top. Development of youth has been a key goal for this club, and we have been keeping an eye out for these boys for quite some time now," said Club CEO Mandar Tamhane. "I am sure that under the right guidance, Joe and Muirang can become key players not just for us, but also for the national team in the coming years, he added. (ANI)

