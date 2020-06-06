India to host Qatar on Oct 8 after AFC revised WC Qualifiers schedule
India to host Qatar on October 8 after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced revised schedules for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers preliminary joint qualification round 2.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:49 IST
India to host Qatar on October 8 after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced revised schedules for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers preliminary joint qualification round 2. In a letter, the AFC mentioned, "After several months of anxious waiting and now with the improved situation globally and in preparation of the "new normal," the AFC in consultation with FIFA, is planning to reschedule the postponed matches in the FIFA International Windows in October and November 2020."
Blue Tigers will face Bangladesh in an away match on November 12 then India will play against Afghanistan in a home match on November 17. However, all the aforementioned matches will be held subject to clearances, and directives from the Government of India. (ANI)
