Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Wasim Khan to donate PKR 1.5m to PCB Welfare Fund

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Saturday announced that he will personally donate a total of PKR 1.5 million over the next three months to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are struggling through financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:26 IST
COVID-19: Wasim Khan to donate PKR 1.5m to PCB Welfare Fund
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Saturday announced that he will personally donate a total of PKR 1.5 million over the next three months to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are struggling through financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Wasim Khan took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game's key stakeholders at a time when there was a greater need," the PCB said in a statement.

Khan said the contribution will provide financial assistance to the needy in these tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This small contribution is to support the Chairman's Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times," Khan said.

"As head of the executive team, I also think it is appropriate that I take a personal lead with this and it is a decision that feels absolutely right to me," he added. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani appreciated Khan's gesture and commend him for leading by example.

"Wasim's actions show that he is not only a good leader, but one who thinks and cares about the wellbeing of past and present players and other stakeholders," Mani said. "Wasim has consistently shown his commitment to Pakistan cricket and this is another example of his contribution and leadership. I am sure that Wasim's generosity will help cricketers in need in these difficult times," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh's Elante Mall to reopen from June 8 with safety measures against COVID-19

With the Home Ministry having allowed shopping malls to re-open from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs, Elante Mall here is preparing to welcome visitors after nearly two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 induced ...

Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit that can detect COVID-19 within 20 minutes

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes. The researchers claimed that the alternative test method i...

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of Indigenous Australians in custody. Organizers ...

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

Zimbabwes grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages. The mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020