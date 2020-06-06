Left Menu
Development News Edition

BFI to involve parents of junior boxers in E-pathshala programme

After providing online classes for boxers in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has taken yet another step forward by involving parents of junior boxers in the E-pathshala programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:33 IST
BFI to involve parents of junior boxers in E-pathshala programme
BFI logo. Image Credit: ANI

After providing online classes for boxers in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has taken yet another step forward by involving parents of junior boxers in the E-pathshala programme. "Through the innovative Online Athletes Coaching and Education Programme (ACEP) in Boxing -- youth, junior and sub-junior men and women, which has been going on for a month, BFI educated the next generation pugilists and their parents as a part of the ongoing Khelo India initiative," read a BFI statement.

Since parents play an integral role in the decision-making of the rising stars and in their attempt to pursue a sport at a higher level, educating parents have been a big boost to the sport's future in India. "Today on completion of a month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sandip Pradhan DG SAI, BFI president Ajay Singh and six-time World Champion Mary Kom was also present along with other top officials for the online interaction with the young stars where more than 500 boxers from the remotest corners of India tuned in," the statement added.

"Our young boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our door and with parents also taking part in such daily fitness activities. The boxers have a strong backing in their pursuit of the sport. I really enjoyed the feedback of the young boxers and their parents and I am hopeful of seeing these young stars shine in the future," Rijiju said. "I would like to compliment BFI and SAI for coming together and giving a new direction to our young boxers. I thank Ajay Singh and his team for transforming the status of boxing in India," the Sports Minister added.

The elite coaches, led by Performance Director Santiago Nieva and key officials from the National Centre of Excellence and BFI have been conducting high-level and visually demonstrative training programmes of international standard to guide the young stars with the right advice and the best global practices. The classes received an overwhelming response with close to 650 participants attending the sessions on a daily basis.

"One of the biggest advantages of this unique initiative for our rising stars is that they will learn the interface of the right techniques from a very young age -- something our top boxers did not have in the past," Ajay Singh said. "It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids do not have to learn and then unlearn to reach a peak in their sport. That is the principal reason why we would be putting up these videos also on platforms like BookMyShow for every young athlete to access publicly and pick up the nuances of the sport anywhere in the country," added Ajay Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual UK event raises over 3,500 pounds funds for Kolkata charity

A virtual event in the UK has helped raise over 3,500 pounds for a charity providing emergency relief supplies to families living in vulnerable circumstances in Kolkata due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent Amphan cyclone. The HOPE...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

Malaysia aims to borrow its way out of an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and the finance minister told Reuters it will nearly double its fiscal deficit this year while keeping open the option of raising the public de...

Chandigarh's Elante Mall to reopen from June 8 with safety measures against COVID-19

With the Home Ministry having allowed shopping malls to re-open from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs, Elante Mall here is preparing to welcome visitors after nearly two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 induced ...

Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit that can detect COVID-19 within 20 minutes

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes. The researchers claimed that the alternative test method i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020