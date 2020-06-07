Hansi Flick impressed with Bayern Munich's performance

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick expressed elation over the club's performance this year so far saying that football is about winning matches and the team has 'demonstrated it impressively in 2020'. Flick's comments came after they secured a 4-2 win over Leverkusen here on Saturday.

"Football is about winning your matches. We've demonstrated it impressively in 2020. We had problems at the beginning, which rightly led to the opener," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. "But we bounced back, we demonstrated our attitude and mentality. It was actually quite good to go a goal down because the team picked themselves up," he added.

Leverkusen opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game as Lucas Alario netted the ball in the ninth minute, but Bayern turned the tide with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry finding the net in a highly entertaining first half. Robert Lewandowski added another goal to the tally after the restart, scoring his 30th goal of this campaign, before Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz netted in the closing stages of the match.

Bayern Munich is placed on the top of Bundesliga table with 70 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)