Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conor Mcgregor announces retirement, yet again

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor Mcgregor on Sunday announced retirement from fighting, yet again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 11:23 IST
Conor Mcgregor announces retirement, yet again
MMA fighter Conor Mcgregor. . Image Credit: ANI

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor Mcgregor on Sunday announced retirement from fighting, yet again. Mcgregor took to Twitter to write: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours," he added. This is not the first time that Mcgregor has announced retirement. Last year in March, the UFC star said he has decided to retire from MMA.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in the competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas," he had tweeted. However, weeks later, he made a U-turn on his retirement saying, "I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon."

Mcgregor did the same in April 2016, when he announced to 'retire young' and tweeted: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later." But he continued with his career. In January, Mcgregor made a winning comeback in the Ultimate Fighting Challenge (UFC), knocking out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals: CM Kejriwal.

If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals CM Kejriwal....

Exports to Bangladesh to resume through Bengal's Petrapole land port from Sunday

West Bengal will resume bilateral trade with neighbouring Bangladesh through the Petrapole integrated checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday after more than a month, a senior official said. Starting today, we are allowing bilater...

72 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King Georges Medical University KGMU, Lucknow has informed that out of total 2,006 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, results of 72 were positive.Out of the 72 new COVID-19 positive cases, 14 are from Lucknow, three from Kannauj, ...

Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent"

Australians who defied public health rules and rallied in support of the U.S. Black Lives Matter movement were reckless and self-indulgent, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said on Sunday.More than 20,000 people protested in Sydney and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020