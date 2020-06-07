Conor Mcgregor announces retirement, yet again

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor Mcgregor on Sunday announced retirement from fighting, yet again. Mcgregor took to Twitter to write: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours," he added. This is not the first time that Mcgregor has announced retirement. Last year in March, the UFC star said he has decided to retire from MMA.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in the competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas," he had tweeted. However, weeks later, he made a U-turn on his retirement saying, "I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon."

Mcgregor did the same in April 2016, when he announced to 'retire young' and tweeted: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later." But he continued with his career. In January, Mcgregor made a winning comeback in the Ultimate Fighting Challenge (UFC), knocking out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds. (ANI)