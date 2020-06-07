Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yuvraj Singh carried 2011 WC-winning team on his shoulders, says VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Sunday paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh, saying that the swashbuckling batter carried the 2011 World Cup-winning team on his shoulders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:10 IST
Yuvraj Singh carried 2011 WC-winning team on his shoulders, says VVS Laxman
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh (Photo/ VVS Laxman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Sunday paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh, saying that the swashbuckling batter carried the 2011 World Cup-winning team on his shoulders. Laxman shared a photo of Yuvraj as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

"An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it's scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is a tribute to his unwavering spirit," Laxman tweeted. The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

After the tournament, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and it was revealed that the left-handed batsman played the tournament with immense pain. After his return to international cricket, Yuvraj managed to register his highest ODI score as he played a knock of 150 against England in 2017.

He had announced his retirement from international cricket last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals: CM Kejriwal.

If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals CM Kejriwal....

Exports to Bangladesh to resume through Bengal's Petrapole land port from Sunday

West Bengal will resume bilateral trade with neighbouring Bangladesh through the Petrapole integrated checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday after more than a month, a senior official said. Starting today, we are allowing bilater...

72 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King Georges Medical University KGMU, Lucknow has informed that out of total 2,006 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, results of 72 were positive.Out of the 72 new COVID-19 positive cases, 14 are from Lucknow, three from Kannauj, ...

Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent"

Australians who defied public health rules and rallied in support of the U.S. Black Lives Matter movement were reckless and self-indulgent, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said on Sunday.More than 20,000 people protested in Sydney and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020