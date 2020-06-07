Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:26 IST
Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years. McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019. "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," McGregor wrote in a caption below a photo of him and his mother. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" The 31-year-old Irish superstar revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor (22-4) hadn't won a fight in a mixed martial arts cage or a boxing ring since 2016, but he remained the UFC's brightest star and biggest financial draw.

UFC President Dana White has already said McGregor is next in line for a title shot at the winner of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's bout with Justin Gaethje this summer. The UFC's schedule is in upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic, but McGregor was expected to get his title shot later this year, and he recently had been talking to White about taking another fight even earlier. Earlier this week, McGregor posted photos and videos of himself training for fights.

White was still willing to take McGregor's retirement announcement at face value — at least publicly — when he learned about it at his news conference following UFC 250 in Las Vegas. "If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement,” White said. "You should absolutely do it. And I love Conor. ... There's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me, and he's one of them.” Retirements are a time-honored device for gathering attention and increased bargaining power in combat sports. From Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather to Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, countless champions of boxing and MMA have gone back on their solemn announcements whenever need or ego brought them back to the sport.

McGregor made his first Twitter retirement announcement in April 2016 during a spat with the UFC over promotion of his rematch with Nate Diaz. McGregor famously wrote: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later.” McGregor and Diaz fought in August 2016.

Three years later, McGregor retired again in March 2019 in what White believed was a gambit to entice the UFC to offer him an ownership stake in the company. McGregor began talking about new fights shortly afterward, and he eventually returned to face Cerrone in early 2020. The loquacious McGregor has long proven that his pronouncements can't be taken as gospel truth. Earlier this year, McGregor “accepted” future fights against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and long-retired boxing superstar Oscar De La Hoya with little reason to think they will ever happen.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonu Sood enacting a political script: Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as Concierge Service have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers doorsteps or for installation of broadband and D...

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs: Amit Shah.

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs Amit Shah....

Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source

As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source. The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020