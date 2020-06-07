Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan cricket team starts training despite virus fears

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:50 IST
Afghan cricket team starts training despite virus fears

Afghanistan's national cricket team began a month-long training camp Sunday, even as the coronavirus was spreading widely across the country and an international aid organization warned it was on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Afghanistan has officially recorded more than 20,000 cases countrywide, but the actual number is believed to be much higher.

Still, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the start of the training camp for its 22 players a day after the government laid out new guidelines to tackle the spread of the virus that includes wearing face masks, social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. Abdullah Pakthani, a spokesman for the Afghan Cricket Board, said players were under strict orders to abide by government rules for social distancing, and practice will be restricted to five or six players at any one time. The players won't be tested for COVID-19 but they are not allowed in the stadium if they are unwell or have a fever.

The cricket board said it started the camp under guidelines of the International Cricket Council and the World Health Organization. Cricket is the most popular sport in Afghanistan, and Afghans have embraced the national team as a welcome diversion from relentless war and poverty. Stars like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are considered national icons.

But the training camp opens as international aid organizations warn that the coronavirus is still rife within Afghanistan's 36 million people. Last week, the International Rescue Committee warned Afghanistan was on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. COVID-19 is rapidly spreading undetected through Afghanistan, the IRC warned, saying the number of confirmed new cases rose by 684% in May. The country's extremely low testing capacity means many more people are going untested, it added.

Afghanistan's Health Ministry says it only has the capacity to test 2,000 people per day, but are receiving between 10,000 and 20,000 samples daily. That means up to 90% of potentially infected people are not being tested. And at 40%, Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of positive tests of all the countries where the IRC works, the organization said. Officially, the country has about 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 350 deaths.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Judges' panel postpones meeting to review functioning of SC

The suspense over the decision on bar bodies including SCBAs demand to resume regular courtroom proceedings in the Supreme Court is likely to continue for the time being as a three-judge panel headed by seniormost judge Justice N V Ramana p...

Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA after conflict ends -Milliyet

Turkey may expand its cooperation with Libyas internationally recognised government with new deals on energy and construction once the countrys conflict is over, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Sunday. Turkey ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020