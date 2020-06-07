Left Menu
All Spanish football leagues to remember COVID-19 victims with a minute's silence

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga on Sunday announced that all its professional and non-professional competitions will observe a minute's silence before all matches in memory of COVID-19 victims.

RFEF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga on Sunday announced that all its professional and non-professional competitions will observe a minute's silence before all matches in memory of COVID-19 victims. In a joint statement RFEF and La Liga said: "Upon the return of football, in all professional and non-professional competitions, a minute of silence will be held before all matches in memory of those who have died from COVID-19."

"Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay a sincere tribute during this season to all those who have left us because of the pandemic, as well as their families. That is why from this very Wednesday, in the resumption of Rayo Vallecano-Albacete as in the rest of First and Second Division matches, as well as in the Play-Offs for promotion to Second and Second B, the world of football will remember the deceased by sixty seconds of duel before the start of the matches," the statement added. La Liga will resume its suspended season on June 12 with Sevilla hosting Real Betis, all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors.

Barcelona is currently positioned at the top of the La Liga standings and the side is two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matches of the campaign remaining. Spain has been able to bring the virus under control in recent weeks but is one of the worst-hit countries overall, with more than 27,000 deaths confirmed according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest figures on Sunday. (ANI)

