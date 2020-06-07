Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salwa Eid Naser missed four tests before suspension: AIU

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Sunday clarified that 400-metre World champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four "whereabouts failures".

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:45 IST
Salwa Eid Naser missed four tests before suspension: AIU
AIU logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Sunday clarified that 400-metre World champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four "whereabouts failures". The Bahrain athlete, who won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

In an Instagram video, Naser had said she had "only missed three drug tests" and that the missed tests came before the September event in Doha. "The investigation into Naser's three whereabouts failures in 2019 was ongoing at the time of the Doha World Championships and she was not provisionally suspended at that time. Following the conclusion of the investigation and a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020, a Notice of Charge was issued and Naser subject to an immediate provisional suspension," the AIU said in a statement.

The AIU stated that it will not comment further on this matter at this stage as the disciplinary process is on-going. According to World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures -- filing failures or missed tests -- within a 12-month period by an athlete constitutes an anti-doping violation.

Athletes guilty of whereabouts failures could face two-year bans or a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL43 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases death toll 6,929 Health Ministry New Delhi India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the...

OIL well blowout: Magisterial probe on death of five persons

The Tinsukia district administration on Sunday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the reported death of five persons due to gas leakage from a well of Oil India Ltd OIL in Baghjan area of the state on account of a major blowout. The PSU maj...

Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better'

Following her husbands lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism. WE ARE THE PROBLEM, the wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote in a lengthy statement that was posted Saturday on the Instagr...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020