Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:37 IST
Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72. The Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat reported the news on Riley, however, the newspaper did not reveal a cause of death.

Riley spent his entire 15-year NFL career (1969-83) with the Bengals, earning first-team All-Pro honors in his final season. He recorded 65 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries in 207 career games (201 starts) since being selected by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft. The Bengals remembered him Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter.

"We mourn the passing of one of the greatest Bengals ever, Ken Riley. ... Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time," the team wrote. Riley, who played quarterback at Florida A&M prior to joining the Bengals, became the coach of the Rattlers from 1986-93 at his alma mater. He later served as the school's athletic director from 1994-2002.

"He was a good man. He was one of our greatest athletes and person," Florida A&M Sports Hall of Fame chairman Alvin Hollins told the Tallahassee Democrat. "Ken showed tremendous leadership as a student and a quarterback. The only regret is that he didn't get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he passed. Several of the players he coached made it to the NFL. We had great success with him as a coach and athletics director." As head coach of the Rattlers, Riley compiled a 48-39-2 record and won two MEAC championships.

