Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, June 7

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:56 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta.

AUTORACING-NAS-ATLANTA, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Redlands coach put on leave following social media post

Mike Maynard, the head football coach at Redlands in Southern California, has been put on administrative leave at the Division III school following a social media post. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MAYNARD-REDLANDS, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better' Following her husband's lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BRITTANY-BREES, Field Level Media - -

Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. He was 41.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CALDWELL, Field Level Media - -

Former Bengals CB Riley dies Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-RILEY, Field Level Media - - - -

SPORTS World champion gymnast Thomas dies at 64

Kurt Thomas, the first American male gymnast to win a world championship, died of complications from a stroke. He was 64. SPORTS-USA-THOMAS-OBITUARY, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of live events Sunday: Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - China

CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Japan

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- China Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - Europe and CIS

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe (two events) Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Brazil

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Europe Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - North America and South America

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Latin America #2 Gamers Without Borders -- FIFA 20 celebrity charity event

Fusion Rocket League -- European main event CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America

