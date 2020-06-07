Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, June 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Redlands coach put on leave following social media post

Mike Maynard, the head football coach at Redlands in Southern California, has been put on administrative leave at the Division III school following a social media post.

Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better' Following her husband's lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism.

Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. He was 41.

Former Bengals CB Riley dies Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72.

SPORTS World champion gymnast Thomas dies at 64

Kurt Thomas, the first American male gymnast to win a world championship, died of complications from a stroke. He was 64.

