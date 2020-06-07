Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, June 7

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, June 7Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:56 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta.
AUTORACING-NAS-ATLANTA, Field Level Media - - - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Redlands coach put on leave following social media post
Mike Maynard, the head football coach at Redlands in Southern California, has been put on administrative leave at the Division III school following a social media post. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MAYNARD-REDLANDS, Field Level Media
- - - - NFL
Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better' Following her husband's lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BRITTANY-BREES, Field Level Media - -
Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. He was 41.
FOOTBALL-NFL-CALDWELL, Field Level Media - -
Former Bengals CB Riley dies Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72.
FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-RILEY, Field Level Media - - - -
SPORTS World champion gymnast Thomas dies at 64
Kurt Thomas, the first American male gymnast to win a world championship, died of complications from a stroke. He was 64. SPORTS-USA-THOMAS-OBITUARY, Field Level Media
- - - - ESPORTS
Coverage of live events Sunday: Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - China
CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Japan
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- China Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - Europe and CIS
Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe (two events) Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Brazil
CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Europe Dota -- ESL One Birmingham - North America and South America
Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Latin America #2 Gamers Without Borders -- FIFA 20 celebrity charity event
Fusion Rocket League -- European main event CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas
Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America
