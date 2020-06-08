Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 04:08 IST
Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed

Former NFL wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. He was 41. His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed his death to TMZ on Sunday. The outlet reported Caldwell was shot by assailants who jumped out of bushes in an attempted robbery.

"He was a good person who smiled all of the time," his mother told TMZ. "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you." Caldwell played collegiately at Florida for coach Steve Spurrier from 1998-2001 and posted 141 career receptions for 2,088 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The then-San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, and Caldwell played 47 games in four seasons for the club, followed by a season each with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He finished with 152 career receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in six seasons from 2002-07. One of Caldwell's biggest moments came in an AFC divisional playoff game following the 2006 regular season when the Patriots rallied from a late eight-point deficit to stun the host Chargers 24-21.

San Diego's Marlon McCree intercepted Tom Brady with under 6 1/2 minutes left but fumbled the ball during the return and Caldwell recovered. Five plays later, Caldwell caught a 4-yard touchdown pass and New England's ensuing two-point conversion tied the score. Caldwell later caught a 49-pass from Brady to set up the game-winning field goal. He had seven receptions for 80 yards while ending the Super Bowl hopes of his former club. Caldwell led the Patriots that season with 61 receptions and 760 yards, his only season with the club. He also tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches that season.

His final season was in 2007, when he caught 15 balls for 141 yards in eight games with the Washington Redskins. All three of Caldwell's former NFL teams as well as Florida sent out statements expressing their condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell," Florida said in its statement on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family." Former New England teammate Ben Watson, a tight end, remembered Caldwell fondly on Twitter:

"Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time." Brady posted two photos of Caldwell on his Instagram account. One says "RIP" while displaying Caldwell in his Chargers' uniform, and the other shows the two sharing a hug in their Patriots' uniforms with the caption "All love RIP" with a heart.

Legal troubles followed after Caldwell's career. In 2014, he was arrested for drug possession and intent to distribute and sentenced to prison, and in 2016, he was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and pleaded guilty. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus

New Zealands capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film Avatar.The film is among a handful ...

Motor racing-NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Bubba Wallace, NASCARs only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on S...

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk -Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.The prime minister is...

Court to decide whether to jail embattled Samsung heir again

A South Korean court will rule as soon as Monday whether to send Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee back to jail after more than two years of freedom, as new allegations dog the executive and cast a pall over the countrys top conglomerate. Lee, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020