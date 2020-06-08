Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former Australia captain Clarke honoured in Queen's Birthday list

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-06-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 08:12 IST
Cricket-Former Australia captain Clarke honoured in Queen's Birthday list

Michael Clarke has been honoured in the Queen's Birthday list for Australia with the former cricket captain recognised for both his sporting career and community work. The 39-year-old, who retired from cricket in 2015, was appointed an Officer in the general division of the Order of Australia, the citation on the Governor General's website said.

Former women's captain Lynnette Larsen and two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Renita Garard were both named a Member of the Order of Australia. "That makes it more special for me," Clarke told The Australian newspaper on Monday. "Obviously it's an honour to receive it, but the fact it recognises the work I've done for charities makes it very special."

Clarke played 115 tests for Australia, including 47 as captain, and led the side to their fifth one day World Cup title in 2015. He scored 8,643 test runs at an average of 49.10, with 28 centuries. Clarke has been heavily involved in numerous health and children's charities.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2017: Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in ODIs

It was on June 8, 2017, when Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in the history of ODI cricket. The side achieved the feat against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy after chasing down a total of 322 runs.In the match between In...

NRL's return has some questionable fever checks

The biggest obstacle facing some National Rugby League players in their return to play following a coronavirus shutdown isnt how they perform on the field, but whether they can pass an often inconsistent ear-temperature check on game day. A...

NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and NASCAR paused before Sundays Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the countrys social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing r...

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020