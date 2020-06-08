Left Menu
'Virtual stands and audio': La Liga revises broadcast plans

Spain's football league La Liga will be using virtual images of stands along with fan audio to make broadcasting more engaging, the organisers confirmed on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 08-06-2020 08:51 IST
'Virtual stands and audio': La Liga revises broadcast plans
La Liga logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Spain's football league La Liga will be using virtual images of stands along with fan audio to make broadcasting more engaging, the organisers confirmed on Sunday (local time). Both virtual images and fan audio will be produced by the makers of the FIFA video game.

In an official statement, the organisers of the league have said that the use of technology will make matches to be viewed in an attractive manner. "For these broadcasts, the stands will be virtualised and will always offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the colours of the home club. In moments when the game is stopped, this image of fans can be transformed into a canvas that matches the colour of the home team and will carry institutional messages among other offerings," La Liga said in an official statement.

"This innovative broadcast will also feature virtual sound, which has been obtained through collaboration with EA SPORTS FIFA, in a project called Sounds of the Stands. Through this, the audio library of LaLiga official sponsor EA, which was recorded in real stadiums, has been used and has been digitally adapted so that it can be implemented in real-time during the match," it added. La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the league is all set to resume its season on June 11.

All the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. Sevilla and Real Betis will kickstart the La Liga as both sides will take the field on June 11.

Before the suspension of La Liga, Barcelona was at the top of the standings, two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid. "We have made these broadcasting changes so fans can enjoy LaLiga. We work with global partners to offer a great viewer experience. We are in an exceptional situation, but for us, it has been important to be able to adapt and offer a compelling, cutting-edge broadcast to our fan," La Liga president Javier Tebas said. (ANI)

