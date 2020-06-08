Sports News Summary: Bubba Wallace appears to faint after race; Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to begin and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to begin

Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' governing body, goes on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Prosecutors allege he solicited 3.45 million euros ($3.89 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up the allegations and allow them to continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympics.

Tennis: At tournaments 'extra-security to make sure I belong', says Townsend

American world number 73 Taylor Townsend said the tennis world is not a united place when it comes to racism and she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments while others breeze through. "Even in the tennis world it is not a united place," Townsend said in a Tennis United video posted on YouTube. "We lose our identity of who we are because there can only be one.

Boxing: Mayer positive for COVID-19, will miss Tuesday's fight

Boxer Mikaela Mayer tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss her scheduled junior lightweight bout on Tuesday against Helen Joseph. The 10-round bout was scheduled to be one of the featured fights on the Top Rank card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time, citing a lack of exciting options as the reason behind his decision to quit. "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" the 31-year-old Irishman said, adding a picture of him and his mother and promising to buy her a dream home.

Soccer: Grampus goalkeeper Langerak tests positive for COVID-19

Nagoya Grampus goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Japanese club have said. Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki tested positive last week, shortly after the J.League had announced plans to restart the season on July 4.

NFL: Redskins' Peterson vows to kneel during national anthem

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said he will kneel during the national anthem this season to protest racial injustice, and he doesn't plan to be the only player to do so. Peterson made his feelings known to the Houston Chronicle in the aftermath of the comments made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said that players were "disrespecting the flag" by kneeling during the anthem. Brees later apologized for his comments.

Bubba Wallace appears to faint after race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace said he was good Sunday night, hours after he appeared to faint following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After cameras caught Wallace collapsing in his crew members' arms following the conclusion of the race, Fox interviewed him while he was seated along pit road, and he appeared to begin to faint again live on camera.

NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With crowds filling the streets of cities around the world to protest the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, Phelps delivered his message to 40 drivers who brought their cars to a stop on the front straight of the empty speedway before taking the green flag.

Russell wins again to lead virtual F1 grand prix series

Williams driver George Russell completed a hat-trick of esports wins on Sunday to knock Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the top of Formula One's virtual grand prix standings with one race remaining. The Briton, who failed to score a point on the real racetrack last year in an uncompetitive car after winning the 2018 F2 title, led from pole to chequered flag on the simulated Baku circuit.

NASCAR: Harvick prevails to continue dominance at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick added to a sizable list of good memories at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he won Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the 1.5-mile oval in Hampton, Ga. The victory was the third for the Stewart-Haas driver at Atlanta the site of his very first NASCAR Cup Series win way back in 2001.