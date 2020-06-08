Liverpool announce extension of Harry Wilson's loan spell with AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool on Monday announced that Harry Wilson's loan spell with AFC Bournemouth has been extended to cover the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season. "The Liverpool forward, who joined the Cherries at the beginning of the campaign, will stay with Eddie Howe's side for their final nine matches," Liverpool said in a statement.

Wilson has scored seven times in 23 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, who are scheduled to resume the season at home to Crystal Palace on June 20. Premier League is set to resume on June 17 following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 5, the league confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-20 season with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United on June 17. Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City, respectively. All matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)