Mason Mount expresses excitement as Premier League inches closer to return

As the Premier League inches closer to its return, Chelsea's Mason Mount expressed excitement and said all the players are "looking forward to getting started again". "It is very exciting. It is something we have all been waiting for a long time to get back playing when the time was right. So, we are all excited," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

"To get the games back is great and it is something we all wanted if it was possible. We all love playing games and representing Chelsea in the Premier League. We are all looking forward to getting started again," he said. Premier League is set to return to action on June 17 following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The league, last week, confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-2020 season with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United on June 17.

Chelsea will take the field on June 21 to compete against Aston Villa. Mount said that "footballers find it difficult to stay too far away" from the sport and are feeling great to be able to return to the ground.

"It has been a long time since we played and the two months we had away in lockdown certainly seemed like such an age! So it has been great to be able to get back out on the pitch at Cobham and do what we love," he said. "I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say we had to ensure we stayed fit during the lockdown, ready for when we could go back to work. It was important to remain active and to be honest, I think most footballers find it difficult to stay too far away from a football. I know I have been kicking one around my house all the time!" Mount added. (ANI)