Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mason Mount expresses excitement as Premier League inches closer to return

As the Premier League inches closer to its return, Chelsea's Mason Mount expressed excitement and said all the players are "looking forward to getting started again".

ANI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:23 IST
Mason Mount expresses excitement as Premier League inches closer to return
Chelsea's Mason Mount. Image Credit: ANI

As the Premier League inches closer to its return, Chelsea's Mason Mount expressed excitement and said all the players are "looking forward to getting started again". "It is very exciting. It is something we have all been waiting for a long time to get back playing when the time was right. So, we are all excited," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

"To get the games back is great and it is something we all wanted if it was possible. We all love playing games and representing Chelsea in the Premier League. We are all looking forward to getting started again," he said. Premier League is set to return to action on June 17 following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The league, last week, confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-2020 season with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United on June 17.

Chelsea will take the field on June 21 to compete against Aston Villa. Mount said that "footballers find it difficult to stay too far away" from the sport and are feeling great to be able to return to the ground.

"It has been a long time since we played and the two months we had away in lockdown certainly seemed like such an age! So it has been great to be able to get back out on the pitch at Cobham and do what we love," he said. "I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say we had to ensure we stayed fit during the lockdown, ready for when we could go back to work. It was important to remain active and to be honest, I think most footballers find it difficult to stay too far away from a football. I know I have been kicking one around my house all the time!" Mount added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India govt leaders row over hospital beds as coronavirus infections surge

Indian federal authorities on Monday struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents as the country reported a record number of coronavirus infections in a single day. The chief minister of Delhi, Ar...

Belgians return to bars and restaurants but not without virus fears

Sitting at the Roy dEspagne terrace on the Grand Place in Brussels, Ian Panne enjoyed his first beer in a restaurant after Belgium eased almost 12 weeks of coronavirus lockdown.I would never have thought that having a beer on the Grand Plac...

UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over U.S. inquiry into Epstein

Lawyers for Britains Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investig...

Pandemic does little to alter US views on health care

The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020