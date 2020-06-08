Left Menu
Reports: MLB proposes 76-game season

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:15 IST
Major League Baseball has offered a new proposal to players for a 76-game season at 75 percent of their salaries, multiple outlets reported Monday. The season would begin around July 10 and end on Sept. 27, with the postseason ending in late October.

The latest proposal also includes playoff pool money and no draft pick compensation for teams signing players, according to ESPN's Karl Ravech. The Major League Baseball Players Association regards this latest proposal as "worse" than the previous offers because the prorated salaries would be reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent if there is no postseason, The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported.

Initial reactions from some players on social media would seem to indicate the proposal will be rejected. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen simply tweeted "Lol."

"'Kick rocks.' 'Stupid. Wasting our time.' 'They aren't even trying to hide it anymore,'" wrote former Minnesota Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe on Twitter. "These are the reactions you get when you keep throwing the same offer over and over. It's all such a mess. I don't blame anyone for being mad at the game right now." The 2020 regular season was supposed to begin on March 26, but spring training was halted March 12 due to the spread of the coronavirus, and teams have yet to reconvene.

