Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro Football Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 03:33 IST
Pro Football Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will reopen Wednesday, nearly three months after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum had never been closed for more than two consecutive days since its grand opening in September 1963. It shut its doors on March 16.

"So after nearly three months, you can imagine our excitement at being able to open our doors again to fans of this great game," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement posted to the museum's website. Baker told ESPN on Monday that the Hall has undergone "quite the overhaul" to ready itself for visitors after state and local officials cleared it for reopening.

Some of those measures, according to the Hall of Fame's website: --All Hall employees and volunteers will receive a temperature reading upon entering the building. Anyone with a body temperature exceeding 100 degrees F will not be permitted to proceed.

--Stations with hand sanitizer were placed throughout the museum. --Every employee, volunteer and docent will be required to wear a face covering inside the museum. Guests will be encouraged to wear a face covering. Single-use masks will be provided to guests upon request.

--Guests will receive a stylus for use on museum exhibit touch screens or other contact points, such as elevator buttons. --A few "hands-on" exhibits could remain closed or off-line at this time.

--High-contact surfaces, such as railings, counters, doorknobs and elevator buttons, will be disinfected throughout each day. Baker said that the fate of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 8, is still to be decided. The board of directors will meet June 18 to discuss contingency options for the enshrinement as well as the Sept. 18 Centennial Class enshrinement.

Baker laid out three options: Hold them both as scheduled, hold them both on Sept. 18, or postpone both until 2021. "Our plan has been to be prepared and move forward as if we will have the enshrinement (in August), but at the same time be prepared for whatever contingency may come up," Baker told ESPN.

The Class of 2020 is Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu. The Centennial Class is made up of Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue and George Young. Sabol, Tagliabue and Young, chosen as "contributors," were due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Toronto's first black police chief announces surprise retirement

The first black police chief of Toronto, Canadas largest city, abruptly announced his retirement on Monday, saying he would step down nearly a year early on July 31, just days after kneeling with protesters calling for police reform.Mark Sa...

US military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities

A US military plane crashed into an Iraqi military base north of the capital on Monday without causing fatalities, the US-led coalition said. Separately, a rocket landed on the periphery of Baghdad airport, the Iraqi military said, without ...

Iraqi army: Rocket hits near Baghdad airport

A rocket landed on the periphery of Baghdad airport, the Iraqi military said Monday, without providing further details. The army statement said the missile was launched from an area south of the airport, which includes a military base frequ...

Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in his native Houston, as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice, and spurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020