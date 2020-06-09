Pro Football Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will reopen Wednesday, nearly three months after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum had never been closed for more than two consecutive days since its grand opening in September 1963. It shut its doors on March 16.

"So after nearly three months, you can imagine our excitement at being able to open our doors again to fans of this great game," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement posted to the museum's website. Baker told ESPN on Monday that the Hall has undergone "quite the overhaul" to ready itself for visitors after state and local officials cleared it for reopening.

Some of those measures, according to the Hall of Fame's website: --All Hall employees and volunteers will receive a temperature reading upon entering the building. Anyone with a body temperature exceeding 100 degrees F will not be permitted to proceed.

--Stations with hand sanitizer were placed throughout the museum. --Every employee, volunteer and docent will be required to wear a face covering inside the museum. Guests will be encouraged to wear a face covering. Single-use masks will be provided to guests upon request.

--Guests will receive a stylus for use on museum exhibit touch screens or other contact points, such as elevator buttons. --A few "hands-on" exhibits could remain closed or off-line at this time.

--High-contact surfaces, such as railings, counters, doorknobs and elevator buttons, will be disinfected throughout each day. Baker said that the fate of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 8, is still to be decided. The board of directors will meet June 18 to discuss contingency options for the enshrinement as well as the Sept. 18 Centennial Class enshrinement.

Baker laid out three options: Hold them both as scheduled, hold them both on Sept. 18, or postpone both until 2021. "Our plan has been to be prepared and move forward as if we will have the enshrinement (in August), but at the same time be prepared for whatever contingency may come up," Baker told ESPN.

The Class of 2020 is Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu. The Centennial Class is made up of Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue and George Young. Sabol, Tagliabue and Young, chosen as "contributors," were due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020.

--Field Level Media