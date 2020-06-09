Soccer-Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup due to not being able to fulfil the financial guarantees needed by world soccer body FIFA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's football confederation (CBF) said on Monday.

The CBF said in a statement that the Federal Government had concluded that "it would not be advisable" to sign the guarantees requested by FIFA to ensure they were in a stable position to host the 32-team tournament.

The withdrawal leaves Australia and New Zealand, Colombia, and Japan as the remaining bidding countries.