Saints WR Thomas donates $20K to help relieve medical debt

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas donated $20,000 to a non-profit organization to help relieve more than $2 million in medical debt. NOLA.com, citing a release from Thomas' agency, reported Monday that Thomas' contribution will help reduce outstanding medical debt for those facing financial hardship in the greater New Orleans area.

"I'm honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that's been so welcoming to me," Thomas said in the statement released by Athletes First. "I hope these families get a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country." RIP Medical Debt, the beneficiary of Thomas' donation, purchases medical debt at a fraction of the cost and then forgives the debt, which is how Thomas $20,000 can be parlayed into more than $2 million in debt reduction.

Thomas' donation will impact 1,025 people, according to the report. --Field Level Media