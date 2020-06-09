Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Indian cricketers depart for 3-test tour of England

PTI | Stjohn | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:20 IST
West Indian cricketers depart for 3-test tour of England

The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua for a three-test tour of England with the entire touring party based in the Caribbean having returned negative tests to COVID-19. Earlier on Monday, two planes collected players from various islands in the West Indies and they joined a private charter which is due to arrive in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

West Indies Cricket said in a statement Monday that on arrival at Old Trafford in Manchester, the entire touring party will be quarantined and tested again for COVID-19 as they begin the seven-week tour where they will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment. Those protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so a group of reserve players will travel to train and help prepare the test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of injury. There will be no spectators allowed at the three tests which are being played over just 21 days — starting July 8 in Southampton and at Old Trafford from July 16-20 and again from July 24-28.

The venues were chosen because they had hotels attached or nearby and could be turned into bio-secure environments. The original tour was scheduled for May and June but was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series," captain Jason Holder said. "A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game." West Indies test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach. Reserve Players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Frank Grillo says he is ‘outgrowing’ superheroes, no longer wants to play Punisher

Actor Frank Grillo says superhero films dont excite him anymore and there are hardly any chances of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU. Grillo, who featured as Brock RumlowCrossbones in MCU, had once expressed his desire to ...

Kohli understands that respect for him as cricketer will come from success in Tests: Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has said that Virat Kohli understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through success in the longest format of the game. Dravid, popularly known as The Wall, also said that Test batsm...

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic rac...

Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020