Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brothers from Southern India sometimes face taunts during domestic matches: Irfan Pathan on racism

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that sometimes, players hailing from South India face taunts when they come to northern or western states to play domestic cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:38 IST
Brothers from Southern India sometimes face taunts during domestic matches: Irfan Pathan on racism
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that sometimes, players hailing from South India face taunts when they come to northern or western states to play domestic cricket.

Pathan's remarks come in the wake of a debate around racism in the sport that kickstarted after Windies all-rounder Darren Sammy alleged racism during the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL). In an interaction with ANI, Pathan said that during some first-class matches, there can be some people in the crowd who attempt to create a nuisance just to look funny.

"I have seen that in domestic cricket, some of our brothers who come from South India, when they come to play domestic matches in North or West India, they do sometimes get taunts, generally in first-class matches, you see a smaller crowd and when there is a smaller crowd, there is always one guy who is trying to be a joker, who is trying to be famous, he will just want to direct jibes at players and as a result, he crosses the line," Pathan told ANI. "I believe in the society we need to educate everyone, elders and family should teach what is right to say and what's not, we need to value faith and beliefs of others, we can do better by education kids of our generation," he added.

On Saturday, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy lost his cool as he learnt the meaning of the word 'Kalu,' a jibe which was directed at him during his IPL stint with SunRisers Hyderabad. The former Windies T20 World Cup-winning skipper said that he along with Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were subjected to 'Kalu' chants when they played for SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I just learnt what that word kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry," Sammy had written in his Instagram story. However, talking about Sammy's revelation, Pathan said that he was not aware that anything like this happened during the 2014 edition.

"If there was something like that, it would have come under our notice, there was no team discussion as such during 2014 IPL, we are not aware of that," Pathan said. Both Pathan and Sammy were a part of SunRisers Hyderabad during the 2014 IPL.

Sammy has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man named George Floyd. He had also made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle had also condoled the demise of Floyd and had said that he too has been a victim of racism. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Frank Grillo says he is ‘outgrowing’ superheroes, no longer wants to play Punisher

Actor Frank Grillo says superhero films dont excite him anymore and there are hardly any chances of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU. Grillo, who featured as Brock RumlowCrossbones in MCU, had once expressed his desire to ...

Kohli understands that respect for him as cricketer will come from success in Tests: Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has said that Virat Kohli understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through success in the longest format of the game. Dravid, popularly known as The Wall, also said that Test batsm...

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic rac...

Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020