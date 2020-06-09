Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born June 10, 1982: Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born June 10, 1982: Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

Leaving the ice with tears of joy after her gold medal-winning free skate at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a shaking 15-year-old Tara Lipinski shared a sentiment shared by millions watching around the globe: "That was so cool."

Lipinski had delivered the skate of her life, becoming the youngest individual gold medallist in Winter Olympic history, nailing seven triples. She would later describe it as "the most terrifying and exciting night of my life," as she bested favourite and fellow American Michelle Kwan to reach the top of the podium.

"This moment right here - I wanted to run the other way," Lipinski said on an NBC Sports program earlier this year, watching her younger self take the ice in Nagano. "My legs were shaking." She was no stranger to the world stage, having won gold at the world championships a year prior. But the nerves were still there.

"A lot of people think that winning is easier at that young age," Lipinski told Reuters in 2014. Lipinski turned professional weeks after her Olympic gold in order to spend more time with her family, cutting short her eligibility to compete in the next Games and sending shockwaves through the skating community.

Lipinski's mother, Patricia, said that she and her husband were separated for roughly five years to accommodate their daughter's career, splitting their time between Texas and Detroit, where the Olympian trained. "To go back another four years and living away from my dad - I don't want to be, like, 21 and not know him or not have a really close relationship," a 15-year-old Lipinski said on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I know I did the right thing."

Persistent hip injuries plagued her professional career and she retired from the sport in 2002. She later embarked on a broadcast career where she was paired with fellow American skater Johnny Weir at the 2014 Olympics. The duo were a hit, with fans delighting in their chemistry, and irreverent style. They continued their partnership at the 2018 Games and expanded their coverage beyond skating to events including the Kentucky Derby and the National Dog Show.

Lipinski would later describe Weir as her "partner in crime on and off camera for life." (Reporting By Amy Tennery Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief ministers fever has come down.The test report is expected later in the...

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

A year on from the start of Hong Kongs anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. Everyone has to learn t...

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990 as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europes biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.Many economists believe the pand...

Cricket-BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

Uncertainty surrounding this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a scheduling headache and a decision should be made as quickly as possible, a top Indian cricket board official told Reuters.Cricket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020