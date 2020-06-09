Really hope spectators are allowed for India-Australia series: Brett Lee

Left Menu
Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that he hopes that spectators are allowed to enter the stadium when India and Australia lock horns in a four-match Test series later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST
Brett Lee along with Sachin Tendulkar. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that he hopes that spectators are allowed to enter the stadium when India and Australia lock horns in a four-match Test series later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

Currently, all international cricket remains suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, and it is being speculated that for a while, international matches will go behind closed doors. Lee was having an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on the '100 MB' app of the Master Blaster and it was then that the bowler talked about the upcoming India-Australia series.

"I really hope that when India tours Australia this year, there will be spectators allowed, but if they are not allowed, it will be difficult, when I played cricket, I used to get a lot of energy from the crowd," Lee told Tendulkar during the chat on '100 MB' app. "Maybe, if there is no crowd, they can have speakers with the fake crowd in, it can be used in the India-Australia series," he added.

During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series. During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season. Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings.

In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second. India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. (ANI)

