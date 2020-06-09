Left Menu
Soccer-Hoffenheim sack coach Schreuder over planning differences

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:08 IST
Hoffenheim have sacked coach Alfred Schreuder four games before the end of the season over differences in the way they believe the team should develop, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Schreuder, who had a contract to 2022, had arrived at the start of the season from Ajax Amsterdam. His assistant and brother Dick Schreuder will also leave.

"In important issues of detail we had different opinions so that the collaboration past the season end made no sense," sports director Alexander Rosen said in a statement. Hoffenheim are in seventh place on 43 points and battling for a Europa League place next season. Other coaches from within the club would steer the side through the remaining games.

"Unfortunately we could not agree on a common path for the future of the team," Schreuder said. "I regret this development but it is not unusual to have different opinions in your professional life."

