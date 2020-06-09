Left Menu
Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:27 IST
Pakistan appointed former captain Younis Khan as batting coach for their tour of England later this year, while also adding former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to complete an impressive line-up of support staff on Tuesday.

Former captain Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket's 10,000-run club, while Mushtaq, who joined as the new spin bowling coach, played 62 tests before going on to work with teams including England and West Indies.

Misbah-ul-Haq is Pakistan's head coach while another former captain, Waqar Younis, is their fast bowling coach. "The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights," Younis, who retired in 2017, said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

"Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance." Pakistan are scheduled to play three tests and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals against England in August-September though exact dates and venues are yet to be finalised.

Misbah said players could learn a lot from Younis, who was "not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an athletic fielder and a strategist". "I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer," Misbah added.

