Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

Indian football's domestic season will begin from August 1 when the transfer window opens, two months later than normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second transfer window will be from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.In an earlier circular sent in the last week of May to the member units, the AIFF had said that the date of the domestic season will be delayed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:40 IST
Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

Indian football's domestic season will begin from August 1 when the transfer window opens, two months later than normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a circular sent on Tuesday to all the state units, the AIFF said it has got clearance from the world body FIFA to hold the season from August 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The summer transfer window will run from August 1 to October 31.

While the domestic transfer window normally begins in the first week of June to continue till August end, it has been pushed back to August this year due to the global health crisis. But there was no change in the normal May 31 season ending date and thus the 2020-2021 season will be shortened by two months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Yes, we have received the circular from the AIFF stating that the domestic season will begin from August 1, 2020 and run to May 31, 2021 and it will open the summer transfer window from August 1 till October 20," the head of a state association told PTI.

"....we are pleased to inform you that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has approved the amendment in All India Football Federation''s (AIFF) season dates and registration period (transfer window) for 2020-21," the circular from the AIFF said. The second transfer window will be from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

In an earlier circular sent in the last week of May to the member units, the AIFF had said that the date of the domestic season will be delayed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the I-League does not start before October. Last year, the Indian Super League began on October 20 while the I-League started on November 30.

The 2019-20 season ended with the I-League not being able to finish its remaining games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohun Bagan were declared champions as they had already clinched the title with four rounds left to play. The last football match was the ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC, which the former won, which was played behind closed doors at the Fatorda Stadium at Margao, Goa.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020