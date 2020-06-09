Left Menu
ICC approves COVID-19 replacements in Tests

The ICC on Tuesday approved substitution in case a player shows symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match besides ratifying the interim ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:48 IST
The ICC on Tuesday approved substitution in case a player shows symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match besides ratifying the interim ban on using saliva to shine the ball. In its latest playing regulations, the world body also allowed re-introduction of non-neutral umpires for bilateral series owing to "logistical challenges with international travel" amid the pandemic.

"Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement," said the ICC in a statement. "However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is." The recommendations were made by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by COVID-19 and ensure safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes. PT KHS/BS PM PM

