Long pass: Falcons-Gurley deal approved after physical

Gurley, 25, was released by the Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition.Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said a big role awaits Gurley after the team released Devonta Freeman.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:06 IST
Todd Gurley's deal with the Atlanta Falcons was finalized and became official after the running back passed his long-awaiting physical, according to multiple reports. Gurley agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons one day after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. But NFL facilities were closed and in-person physicals were prohibited at the height of free agency in March, forcing teams to shake on deals contingent on the completion of medical evaluations.

Both sides professed confidence the deal would be upheld despite Gurley's chronic knee issues. Gurley, 25, was released by the Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition.

Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said a big role awaits Gurley after the team released Devonta Freeman. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said last month the big question with Gurley is health. "He can do everything," Koetter said in May. "He's an excellent runner, he's good in the pass game, he can protect. The main question is -- and no one seems to know -- what's his health status?"

A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season. He ran for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns while adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 scores in 73 regular-season games with the Rams. --Field Level Media

