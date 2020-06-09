Left Menu
Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Women's captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:15 IST
Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs
PCA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Women's captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and support Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, who leads the PCA Players' Committee.

The new roles will see the pair provide support to Mitchell and provide further guidance to the PCA with the aim to champion the ongoing interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales. Mitchell formally submitted a paper to the board in December last year on the role of Vice-Chairs with the position discussed in greater detail at the PCA AGM in February. The PCA Board then recommended the appointments at a recent board meeting and the process was finalised with the subsequent approval by the Players' Committee.

Knight and Harris have immediately taken on their role and will attend their first board meeting in mid-July. Commenting on the same, Mitchell said that both bring "vast amounts of experience" and will make the PCA even stronger.

"I am delighted to welcome both Heather and James onto the PCA Board. Both bring vast amounts of experience and knowledge across the professional game and I have no doubt they will make the PCA even stronger. The role of Vice-Chairs is an important one to add further structure to the PCA Players' Committee," Mitchell said in a statement. "...More current player representation on the PCA Board is also a progressive move to ensure players views are at the forefront of shaping the future of professional cricket careers and the views of the PCA," he added.

Knight said that she is pleased to be elected and is very excited to work closely with the PCA. "I am really pleased to be elected onto the PCA Board as a Vice-Chair. I have worked really closely with the PCA since I have been captain. The women's game is growing so quickly so I think it is really important to have a voice on there for the women's game, not just for the international players, but for the domestic players that are joining the professional game in the next few months," Knight said.

"I have always been interested in how the game works and what the right decisions are for the wider game. So I am very excited by the opportunity to work closely with the PCA to continue the momentum we have seen in women's cricket over the last few years," she added. Expressing elation over the appointment, Harris said, "I am honoured to be given this opportunity. I have been doing more and more work with the PCA over the last few years and helping Daryl out with any extra support he has needed as part of my role on the Players' Committee." (ANI)

