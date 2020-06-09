Sports News Roundup: Evain Championship canceled; 76ers, Devils owners eye bid for Mets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Evian Championship canceled due to coronavirus

The Evian Championship, one of five women's golf major tournaments, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said on Tuesday. The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, was earlier moved from July 23-26 to Aug. 6-9 due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Reports: 76ers, Devils owners eye bid for Mets

Billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer reportedly are looking to add another top-level team to their sports empire. The owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils are hoping to purchase the New York Mets, Variety and the New York Post reported Monday.

Women's soccer team calls for repeal of kneeling ban

The U.S. women's national team has called on the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to repeal a policy forbidding players from kneeling during the national anthem and issue an apology to black players and fans. The USSF will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider scrapping the rule, which requires players to "stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented".

NFL lays out protocols for reopening facilities

With NFL teams reportedly set to start bringing players back to the workplace later this month, the NFL issued a detailed list of protocols Monday for the reopening of club facilities. The full nine-page memo, dated Sunday, was published by NFL.com. The league is putting the detailed procedures in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf: Im taking nothing for granted despite long Fedex Cup reign

Im Sung-jae has enjoyed a longer run at the top of the Fedex Cup standings than many better-known players but the South Korean is taking nothing for granted as he plots his return to PGA Tour action in Texas this week. The hardworking world number 23 has topped the rankings for more than three months since finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, the last completed event on the tour before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Watson, Hopkins call for name change at Clemson

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are joining with students and fellow alumni at Clemson in calling for the university to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from its honors college. "I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community," Hopkins wrote on Instagram. "Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University's name before NFL games because of it."

U.S. Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

A former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who advised Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the national anthem would be a more respectful protest than remaining seated on the bench says he had no idea the gesture would become so controversial. Nate Boyer, who served six years in the Army and also tried out for Seattle as a long snapper, met with Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-San Francisco quarterback began his protests aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities.

Australian state lets sports fans back in stadiums as COVID-19 cases slow

As Australia moves ahead with relaxing a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a state government gave the all clear for more than 2,000 fans to attend an Australian Rules Football game at a stadium in Adelaide this weekend. "Football and crowds are back in South Australia," Steven Marshall, South Australia's premier told reporters in the state capital on Tuesday, heralding the match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide.

Thomas says golfers must accept things will be 'a little weird'

Justin Thomas said on Tuesday the new world of mandatory testing that golfers underwent this week as the PGA Tour gets set to resume play in Fort Worth, Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic was an easy process and one they should get used to. The American world number four, who will make his Charles Schwab Challenge debut at Colonial Country Club in a tournament closed to the general public, said nasal swabs and thermal scans were a small price to pay to get back on the course.

Kobe Bryant honored in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in a helicopter crash in January, has been honored with a giant mural commissioned by sports enthusiasts and painted on the side of an elementary school building in northern Bosnia. "Kobe was a basketball and sports legend and the athlete who deserves ... a modern 21st century monument," said artist Deni Bozic, after putting the final touches to the 39-foot (12 meter) wide, 19-foot (6 meter) tall artwork in the town of Gradiska.