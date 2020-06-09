Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-No Tiger and no fans as PGA Tour returns with strong lineup

Tiger Woods and the fans will be missing when golf returns this week after a three-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus but the Charles Schwab Challenge will otherwise get the full major treatment with a strong field on display.Led by world number one Rory McIlroy, the world's top five players and 101 PGA Tour winners will be at the stately Colonial Country Club outside Forth Worth, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:22 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-No Tiger and no fans as PGA Tour returns with strong lineup

Tiger Woods and the fans will be missing when golf returns this week after a three-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus but the Charles Schwab Challenge will otherwise get the full major treatment with a strong field on display.

Led by world number one Rory McIlroy, the world's top five players and 101 PGA Tour winners will be at the stately Colonial Country Club outside Forth Worth, Texas. Play starts on Thursday in the first tournament since the Players Championship was halted in mid-March by the pandemic.

With NASCAR, IndyCar and the UFC already back in action, the PGA Tour will become the latest North American sport to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown. But like the conditions surrounding those sports, golfers will be returning to a very different looking arena where social distancing and the results of nasal swabs and thermal scans will be as important as what they put on their scorecards.

The most jarring change will be the absence of galleries that would normally flock to any tournament featuring the world's best players. Golf's biggest name and winner of 15 majors, Woods will be the only noticeable absentee in the elite field as he continues to get his game in shape after recovering from back issues.

Television coverage of the Charles Schwab will be extensive and have all the technological bells and whistles, including a few new features such as Augmented Reality technology virtual signage. Some golfers will also wear microphones in an effort to liven up a subdued soundtrack.

Whatever technology or viewer-friendly gimmicks are rolled out they will not replace the familiar buzz that resonates across the course when a player holes out or drains a monster putt. "The atmosphere will definitely be different," world number four Justin Thomas told reporters after a practice round on Tuesday. "But then again, everything is different than what we've been used to the last three months."

While the PGA Tour has put together a detailed protocol outlining in great detail what golfers can expect in the way of testing and procedure when they arrive at the Colonial, no one knows exactly what they will see when action gets underway. Spain's world number two Jon Rahm, who was self-isolating in the United States while his family was quarantined in Spain, said he did not pick up a club for seven weeks.

South Korean Im Sung-jae, leader of the Fedex Cup standings, flew in his coach to his Florida base to keep him in shape. "You're going to see definitely a wide variety of scores, not just because of the golf course but just to see who used their time well or not," said Thomas. "I sometimes feel rusty after two, three weeks off, let alone four months.

"That's going to be weird, but at the same time it's going to be weird for everybody, so I'm just going to hopefully try to get back into that as quick as I can."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Madhu Kapur, family withdraws case against Yes Bank

Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that Madhu Kapur, wife of the banks late co-founder Ashok Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against it in 2013. The case was filed by Kapur when the family was locked in a pitched batt...

BJP creating 'confusion' about numbers for Rajya Sabha polls: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Tuesday accused the BJP of creating confusion about which party has the majority as far as Rajya Sabha polls in the state is concernedThe voter understands who has the majority. If anyone wants t...

2 men say hospital switched them at birth 80 years ago

Two men who believe they were switched at birth nearly 80 years ago are suing a Roman Catholic diocese in West Virginia, alleging negligence and breach of duty by the hospital where they were born. John William Carr III and Jackie Lee Spenc...

Another Anamika Shukla appears before Gonda education authorities, claims innocence

Armed with a set of documents and a lawyer by her side, a teacher calling herself Anamika Shukla surfaced here on Tuesday, claiming innocence in the scam in which one woman appeared to have worked simultaneously for several schools. Her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020