Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Spike Lee joins Saints' Zoom call, compliments Brees

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 07:42 IST
Reports: Spike Lee joins Saints' Zoom call, compliments Brees

Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Lee served as a guest speaker on the New Orleans Saints' virtual team meeting Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Lee, 63, has directed some of the most well-known and best-reviewed movies on civil rights and race relations in the past 30-plus years, including "Do the Right Thing," "Malcolm X" and " BlacKkKlansman" -- the last of which earned Lee the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay last year.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Saints and star quarterback Drew Brees, who on June 3 told Yahoo Finance regarding players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality, "(I) will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Numerous athletes, including Saints teammates Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan, took issue with Brees' position by quickly weighing in on social media.

Brees' comments and his teammates' reactions came as cities across the nation have seen daily protests in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while making an arrest. Floyd's killing -- and the large showing of support and activism by athletes -- also put increased attention on Colin Kaepernick's protests against police brutality in 2016. At the time, the then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback would take a knee during the national anthem as a sign of protest.

The issue became a national debate. Following a wave of backlash for his comments last week, Brees apologized to teammates on a Zoom call the following day. Brees was then called out for his change of position by President Donald Trump, who tweeted, in part, "There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag -- NO KNEELING!"

Brees replied to Trump on Twitter, in part, "Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities." On Tuesday, Lee reportedly complimented Brees for his comments to Trump, then spoke for 45 minutes about his experiences with race relations.

On the same virtual meeting during which Brees apologized to teammates last week, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was a guest speaker and reportedly told the team not to allow people outside the locker room to divide the players. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020