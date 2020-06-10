Left Menu
On this day in 1986: India registered first-ever Test win at Lord's

It was on June 10, 1986, when India managed to register its first-ever Test win at Lord's Cricket Ground.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:16 IST
Kapil Dev in action against England during 1986 Test at Lord's. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 10, 1986, when India managed to register its first-ever Test win at Lord's Cricket Ground. The side achieved the win on the final day of the first Test against England and the Kapil Dev-led side won the match by five wickets.

In the match between India and England, the former won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts were bundled out for 294 as Chetan Sharma scalped five wickets. For England, Graham Gooch top-scored after playing a knock of 114 runs.

India then managed to take 47 run lead in the first innings after registering a score of 341, owing to Dilip Vengsarkar's knock of 126 runs from 213 balls. In the second innings, Kapil Dev and Maninder Singh starred with the ball in hand as the bowlers picked up four and three wickets respectively.

Their heroics enabled India to bowl out England for just 180, giving themselves a target of 134 runs to win. On the final day of the match, Ravi Shastri and skipper Kapil Dev led India to a famous five-wicket win.

Dev and Shastri remained unbeaten on 23 and 20 respectively. To date, India has managed to win just two Tests at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The second win had come during the 2014 tour of England as MS Dhoni-led side defeated the hosts by 95 runs. (ANI)

