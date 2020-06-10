National Soccer Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday
Staff will be sanitize interactive experiences after each use, and the facility with be thoroughly cleaned each evening.The hall opened to the public in North Texas in November 2018 after being located in Oneonta, New York, from 1983-2010..PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:40 IST
The National Soccer Hall of Fame is reopening for the first time in nearly three months. The museum in Frisco, Texas, will reopen to the public Wednesday at 50% of its usual capacity. It has been closed since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Facemasks will be encouraged but not required for guests, but social distancing protocols are required for all individual guests and groups. Only one group of guests will be allowed to use each interactive exhibit at a time, though some interactive exhibits like virtual reality won't be available. Staff will be sanitize interactive experiences after each use, and the facility with be thoroughly cleaned each evening.
The hall opened to the public in North Texas in November 2018 after being located in Oneonta, New York, from 1983-2010..
- READ MORE ON:
- National Soccer Hall of Fame
- Texas
- Frisco
- Oneonta
- New York
ALSO READ
IIT, North Texas varsity develop magnesium alloy which can replace steel, aluminium in automobiles
Matthew McConaughey donates 1,10,000 masks to Texas hospitals
Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that expanded voting by mail
Texas congressman Sam Johnson, conservative former Vietnam POW, dies at 89
Science News Roundup: Millipede from Scotland is world's oldest-known land animal; Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad and more