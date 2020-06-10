Left Menu
National Soccer Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday

Staff will be sanitize interactive experiences after each use, and the facility with be thoroughly cleaned each evening.The hall opened to the public in North Texas in November 2018 after being located in Oneonta, New York, from 1983-2010..

National Soccer Hall of Fame to reopen Wednesday

The National Soccer Hall of Fame is reopening for the first time in nearly three months. The museum in Frisco, Texas, will reopen to the public Wednesday at 50% of its usual capacity. It has been closed since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facemasks will be encouraged but not required for guests, but social distancing protocols are required for all individual guests and groups. Only one group of guests will be allowed to use each interactive exhibit at a time, though some interactive exhibits like virtual reality won't be available. Staff will be sanitize interactive experiences after each use, and the facility with be thoroughly cleaned each evening.

The hall opened to the public in North Texas in November 2018 after being located in Oneonta, New York, from 1983-2010..

