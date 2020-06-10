Left Menu
Gareth Southgate calls for ending white privilege in football

England manager Gareth Southgate has urged the football community to rid itself of its white privilege problem as he brought out the lack of black coaches holding respectable positions.

10-06-2020
England manager Gareth Southgate. . Image Credit: ANI

Southgate also said that some of the coaches of colour are developing well and it is about time that they hold respectable positions. "I think Ashley Cole is developing very well and on a similar route to what Steven did - in that Steven worked in Liverpool's academy for a couple of years. On a broader scale, we lack that representation. The biggest crime for us in any area, if we are adults looking at kids, is if they sit and think that a path in life isn't possible. And is not accessible," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

"We have to avoid the feeling that you cannot achieve something because that stops some people going for it. We have to make sure the opportunity is there when people are qualified and capable. And then, of course, they have to grasp that opportunity. If they can do well, they'll role model what's possible to the next generation," he added. Southgate had moved into football management as he became the head of coach of Middlesbrough in 2006.

He had a celebrated playing career at the Teeside club, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and he also went on to make 54 appearances for England. "I know that I got an opportunity at Middlesbrough when I wasn't qualified. That came because I had worked at the club and the owner knew me. But I couldn't say that opportunity would have been there for somebody else. And I think we are all very conscious of it," Southgate said.

"The power of what is happening at the moment is that people are standing together and these observations, these deeper-seated issues are rightly leading to the broader debate on the opportunity, on privilege, and it's important people speak out. I do feel there is a moment for change but I'm also conscious that we've been here before," he added. Ever since the demise of George Floyd, protests erupted from the demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

Many among the football community have taken the knee to show solidarity against police brutality. (ANI)

