Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sammy to confront ex-Sunrisers team mates on potentially racist language

"Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people."I will be messaging those people...

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:15 IST
Cricket-Sammy to confront ex-Sunrisers team mates on potentially racist language

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has sought clarification from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team mates over potentially racist language directed at him when he was part of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.

Sammy said he did not know the meaning of a Hindi word that some unnamed Sunrisers team mates would call him and only became aware of its racial connotations after watching a TV show that discussed the issue. "I was listening to (Indian-American comedian) Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people," Sammy said on Instagram.

"... I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way... and it was degrading. "Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people.

"I will be messaging those people... Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I'm very disappointed and I'd still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys." Several elite athletes have spoken out about racism in sport and society after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.

Sammy said the word was also used to describe Sri Lankan team mate Thisara Perera. "I assumed it meant something else that was uplifting. But every time I was called it, it was me and Thisara, there was always laughter in the moment.

"... But you could understand my frustration and my anger when it was pointed out to me that it wasn't funny at all." Sunrisers Hyderabad declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

Indian social app Chingari said on Wednesday it has garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengalur...

Remdesivir slows COVID-19 progression in macaques: Study

Early treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir has been found to reduce viral load and prevent lung disease in macaques infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to a study. The findings, published in the journal Nature o...

Jama Masjid may have to be closed again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

The Jama Masjid may have to be closed again in view of the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mosques Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Wednesday. The development comes after the Shahi Imams secretary Ama...

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday dipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The stock declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,33...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020