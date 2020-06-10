Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:50 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI
Yuzvendra Chahal (L) and Rashid Khan (R) . Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team.

The two spinners were doing a live session on Instagram on Tuesday. The opening slots were reserved for the Men in Blue duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan while the number three spot went to Virat Kohli.

For number four, Rashid named his countryman and right-handed batsman Rahmat Shah. Swashbuckling batsman KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni were picked for number five and six positions respectively. However, Dhoni has not played any professional cricket since the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. All-rounder Hardik Pandya filled the number seven spot while Rashid picked himself along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman as spinners.

The pace bowling department led by Jasprit Bumrah also featured speedster Mohammed Shami. India-Afghanistan Combined XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgeryRoger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner o...

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...

Maha: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap a...

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020